Mullen Fire: 29 Dwellings, 31 Out Buildings Have Been Lost

At least 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings have been lost in the Mullen Fire, which is burning in southeastern Wyoming.

Thirty-eight property owners have been affected.

The announcement came during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost property. He added that the sheriff's office has made property damage assessments in Foxborough, Lower Keystone and Lake Creek.

DeBree said it's not currently safe for property owners to reenter the area.

"When that changes, we will definitely be contacting private property owners and making some arrangements for limited reentry," DeBree said.

During the news conference, officials said more buildings would have been lost without the tireless effort of firefighters.

According to the federal fire management website InciWeb, the fire is at 82,649 acres in size and is 0% contained.

On Tuesday afternoon, fire activity increased in several areas of the fire. Heavy helicopters spent the day making bucket drops on the west flank of the fire.

Seventy fire engines have arrived over the last 48 hours.

Fire manager Chris Zoller said it will take a "season-ending event" to douse the fire. That could include heavy rain or snow. It will take more than just a brief shower or snow flurry to extinguish the fire.