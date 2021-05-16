Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Flash Flooding In Mullen Burn Scar

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible today in areas of Wyoming that were devastated by the Mullen Fire in 2020.

The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning:

Moderate, to at times, heavy rainfall could be briefly possible this afternoon across the Mullen Burn Scar in Albany County and Carbon County from 1pm through 5pm. Locally high rainfall rates could cause brief flash flooding. Overall confidence is low to medium of low-end impacts on the burn scar this afternoon. Stay alert to changing conditions during the afternoon hours and have multiple ways of receiving a warning, if one is issued.