Several Wildlife Habitat Management Areas Reopened to Public

Jelm Mountian and Forbes-Sheep Mountian Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) have both reopened for humans presence after being closed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department due to the Mullen Fire.

Fire bans remain in place in both areas.

Along with this, X-Bar Hunter Management Area, located along Highway 230, east of Sheep Mountain has been opened as well.

Hunters with questions regarding access can contact the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046.