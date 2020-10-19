Lake Hattie Back Open for Watercraft

Lake Hattie has been reopened for watercraft usage by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, effective immediately.

It had been temporarily closed in order to allow for aircraft to collect water in order to aid with efforts to suppress the Mullen Fire.

Incident Command on the Mullen Fire stated that they are no longer using Lake Hattie for air operations, so watercraft use can resume.

The Mullen Fire is currently 176,840 acres with approximately 34 percent containment, and more than 800 fire personnel are assisting. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage.