BREAKING: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Involved in ‘Active Situation’

Update 12:22pm:

Kiera Grogan has announced that roadways are back open and there is 'no ongoing threat to the community.'

****

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in an 'Active Situation' in Mills.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSD.

As of now, the Sheriff's Office couldn't reveal much information, other than the fact that there is an active situation in Mills, and NCSO have closed roadways at US Highway 20-26 bypass and US Highway 26 and N. 6th.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

K2 Radio News will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

