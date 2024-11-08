Breakfast with Santa event returns to Ford Wyoming Center in December

CASPER, Wyo. – The annual Breakfast with Santa event is returning to Casper for the 2024 season.

The event is sponsored by E&F Towing and Recovery, the Oak View Group, the Casper Children’s Center, and State Farm agent Phillip Rael. It’s scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Tickets are $5 for ages 7 and up, and $2 for ages 2 through 6, according to a release.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with Santa appearing at 9:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet featuring family-friendly offerings starts at 9 a.m.

Santa will be available for visits and photos, which will be available to download from the Ford Wyoming Center’s Facebook page within 5 days after the event, said the release.

Along with breakfast and Santa, the event features coloring stations, crafting activities, letter-writing stations, and cookie decorating.

Tickets can be purchased here at the Ford Wyoming Center’s website, or by visiting the Sinclair Box Office, or by phone at 307-577-0303.