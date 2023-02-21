BRACE YOURSELF: 70 MPH Winds, 100% Chance of Winter Storm Tonight

It's going to be an odd day.

The National Weather Service predicts rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a high of 44.

Winds could gust as high as 70 mph.

Tonight there is a 100% chance of blowing snow.

Windchill values as low as -15.

They're forecasting 6 to 10 inches of new snow.

Wednesday's chance of snow before 3 p.m. is also 100%.

It will be heavy and blowing at times.

We could see over 7 inches that day.

