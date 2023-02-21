BRACE YOURSELF: 70 MPH Winds, 100% Chance of Winter Storm Tonight
It's going to be an odd day.
The National Weather Service predicts rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a high of 44.
Winds could gust as high as 70 mph.
Tonight there is a 100% chance of blowing snow.
Windchill values as low as -15.
They're forecasting 6 to 10 inches of new snow.
Wednesday's chance of snow before 3 p.m. is also 100%.
It will be heavy and blowing at times.
We could see over 7 inches that day.
READ ALSO: Casper Police Department Offer Safety Tips for Winter Driving