Bob Price to Emcee Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Awards and Recognition Breakfast

To know him is to love him. The one and only Bob Price will be again emceeing this year's Awards and Recognition Breakfast for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Breakfast is taking place Wednesday, September 17th, at 6:30am in the Casper Events Center.

This year's honoree is the first woman to represent Wyoming in Congress, Barbara Cubin.

The keynote speaker will be Will Reeve, a TV personality, journalist, and son of the legendary actor (and Superman) the late Christopher Reeve. Will is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

