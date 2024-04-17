Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming Opens New Site At Wyoming Classical Academy

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced that a new Club site will be opening at the Wyoming Classical Academy (WCA) in Mills at the start of the school year in August.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming provides after school programs for youth grades K-12 focused on academic enrichment, health and fitness, and character development. The Club also offers homework help, mentorship, and a free snack each day after school.

Headmaster Matt Teterud said "Wyoming Classical Academy is excited to offer a Boys & Girls Club after school at our school starting this next school year."

WCA is currently located in the former Mills Elementary School, and does not offer transportation for students, reaffirming the need for after school care when parents are unable to pick up their child(ren) due to traditional work hours. The Club at WCA will be open 3:00-6 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning the first day of school on August 26th.

If your student goes to WCA and is interested in registering for the Boys & Girls Club, you can register at: bgccw.org/our-clubs/wca/

In addition to the Club at WCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has Club locations in Casper at Park, Verda James, and Paradise Valley Elementary schools, Dean Morgan Middle School, and the Main Club.