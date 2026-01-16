A Greenhouse Project Is Sprouting At The Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is once again bringing the community together for its beloved annual Reverse Raffle and Auction, a night of fun, fundraising, and support for the Club’s youth programs. This year, proceeds will help fund ongoing operations, facility improvements, and an exciting new project: a hands-on greenhouse for Club members.

The greenhouse promises to be more than just a structure—it will serve as a “living classroom,” where children can explore gardening, plant science, teamwork, and responsibility while growing fresh, nutritious food. Club members will not only learn valuable life skills but also gain confidence and a deeper understanding of where their food comes from.

“This greenhouse will be so much more than a structure,” said Amanda Montgomery, Foundation Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “It will be a living classroom where our members can learn new skills, develop confidence, and understand where healthy food comes from.”

Community partners such as Five Trails Rotary and Grow Casper are helping bring this project to life. Dan Foote, President of Five Trails Rotary, shared a personal connection to the initiative: “I was raised in a single-parent household where home-cooked meals weren’t always possible. Giving kids the chance to grow and prepare their own food creates lasting memories and helps them build confidence, self-sufficiency, and healthy habits that stay with them for life.”

The Reverse Raffle event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, featuring a keynote address from Bronco legend, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and former Boys & Girls Club member Mark “Stink” Schlereth. Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, live and silent auctions, and plenty of community camaraderie.

As the Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Reverse Raffle and Auction supports the $5.3 million annual budget that allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming to serve youth across the state.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, email Vanessa Warner at vwarner@bgccw.org or visit bgccw.org/our-events.

Stuff the Van Toy Drive 2025 ✨🎁 28 YEARS OF HOLIDAY MAGIC 🎁✨ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media