Boys & Girls Club announces 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame class

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming recently announced its 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame class. With over 100,000 past members and numerous nominations, 10 club alumni were selected.

The 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class includes:

Preston Blakeley, Director of Organizational Development, BGCCW – Club Member 2000-2004.

Keena Bynum, Correctional Case Specialist, Larimer County Community Corrections – Club Member 1994-2005.

Ashley Cassel, Pharmacist, HealthWorks Pharmacy – Club Member 1996-2002.

Colby Cassel, Credit Analyst, Jonah Bank – Club Member 1996-2002.

Nick Hill, Qdoba Franchise Owner – Boys Club Member 1986-1990.

Joelon Jackson, Administrative Manager, CY Middle School – Club Member 2000-2008.

Dominique Maestas, Vocational Rehabilitation Assistant, Wyoming Relay – Club Member 2000-2009.

Jose Morales, Owner, JM Web & Design – Club Member 1992-2005.

Fred Sosa, Warehouse Manager, Terrazzo Flooring Company – Club Member 1972-1985

Craig Valdez, Senior Vice President, Hilltop Bank – Boys Club Member 1984-1988

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming began in 1969 as the Casper Boys Club, growing to 11 sites across four counties in Central Wyoming. Over the years, the Club has provided daily after-school programs, summer camps, sports and fitness opportunities and more.

The 10 member class will be recognized at the 26th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast and be honored at an induction ceremony later that same day. The event is scheduled for Sept. 18, beginning at 6:30 a.m.