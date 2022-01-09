Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Dad and Stand Up Comic, Dead at 65

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the beloved family television show 'Full House,' has died.

TMZ reports that Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. Saget was in the midst of a country-wide stand up comedy tour. In fact, he performed in Cheyenne, Wyoming just two months ago.

In addition to his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, Saget has appeared in a number of films and television shows, but stand up comedy was always his first love and he spent much of his career going against the "TV Dad" typecast. In 2005, he returned to television to provide the 'grown up" voice of Ted Mosby, on the CBS sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother.'

He has written multiple books, including his autobiography, entitled 'Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.'

Saget also served as the host 'America's Funniest Home Videos,' introducing hilarious videos that viewers would send in, years before YouTube would join the pop culture vernacular.

TMZ reports that "The Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET ... after hotel security had found Bob in his room."

The circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Saget was, for millions of people, the TV dad. We grew up with him, as he raised Michelle, DJ and Stephanie Tanner. He raised us, too. Saget brought a tenderness to the role of Danny Tanner, showing the trials and tribulations of being a single father of three girls.

More than his role on television, however, Saget brought smiles to the faces of countless people during his stand up routines. He would purposefully say the most inappropriate, hilarious things to separate his real-life personality from that of his television persona.

Norm Macdonald, one of Saget's closest friends in the business, passed away in September and you've got to think that Norm would be waiting at the pearly gates, with a cigar, a bourbon, and a giant hug for Saget.

Rest in Peace, Bob. Whether you were America's dad, or its dirty uncle, we loved you for it. And you will be missed.