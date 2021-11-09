Bob Saget Performing in Wyoming Later This Month

America's favorite TV Dad (especially given a certain Dr. Huxtable's fall from grace) Bob Saget is coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming later this month.

The former 'Danny Tanner' from the TV show 'Full House' will be performing a two-show affair at The Lincoln in Cheyenne on November 18. The first show is at 7:00 P.M. and the second is at 9:00 P.M.

Tickets are on sale now via The Lincoln's website or Saget's own, and they run from $40-$62.50, plus taxes and fees.

Saget will be performing stand up comedy and he will also be offering up musical performances. That's right - Danny Tanner can sing!

Despite his years as the clean-cut dad of Michelle, DJ, and the other one, Saget himself makes no bones about his shows featuring explicit content. Saget likes to swear and, ya know what? He's allowed to. Michelle Tanner is all grown up, and so are we. So don't go into this show expecting puns and dad jokes. Saget is going for the throat. And we are here for it.

Tickets are on sale now, so make sure to swipe one up. Otherwise, "you're in big trouble, dude." We're sorry. We couldn't resist. He's going to hate us.

Check out the video below to get a sample of his stylings, but be warned: this is not safe for work. Or really anywhere. But definitely not work.