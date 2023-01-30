Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website.

She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1946, in Casper to Robert and Tillie Warburton, and grew up in Elk Mountain and Hanna.

She graduated from Hanna High School and moved to Casper to attend Casper College where she earned an associate's degree in education, and finished her bachelor of science degree at the University of Wyoming.

On Dec. 21, 1973, she married Mick McMurry. They raised two daughters, Trudi and Jillian, and fostered many other children.

"Susie, wife, mother, and 'Nana' was an incredible combination of strength, courage, grace, and dignity with a witty sense of humor who made a lifelong commitment to serving others," according to the Bustard & Jacoby obituary.

She took great pride in her husband, his accomplishments, and their commitment to building a better Wyoming.

"Susie courageously always thought of others first," according to the obituary. "She gave from her heart and was a living legacy of joy, kindness, love, and faith. Her life was about blessing others."

She is survived by her daughters Trudi (Tyler) Holthouse and Jillian McMurry; sister San Koeneke, grandchildren Lou McMurry, Tayla Davis, Tillie Holthouse, Ellie Holthouse, Evie, Lily, Max, and Drew Kaschmitter, and her favorite boy of all Neil Campbell, according to the obituary.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents Robert and Tillie, her sisters Trudy Wilson and Pat Quigly, and her beloved husband Mick.

Her family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Child Development Center of Natrona County or the McMurry Foundation.