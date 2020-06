BLM Imposes Fire Restrictions in Natrona, Goshen Counties

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will impose Stage 1 fire restrictions in Natrona County on Wednesday due to dry conditions and high fire danger, according to a prepared statement from the BLM's Casper field office.

The BLM imposed the same restrictions in Goshen County on Monday.

The agency is working with the counties to coordinate fire restrictions.

Under a partial closure, the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a quarter-inch spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved and properly installed and working spark arrester, and having nearby a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

The BLM provides fire rings exist on a first come, first served basis at the following campgrounds: Lodgepole and Rim campgrounds on Muddy Mountain; on the North Platte River at Pete’s Draw, Golden Currant, Chalk Bluffs and Buffaloberry campgrounds; and in the South Bighorns at Buffalo Creek and Grave Springs campgrounds.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

Discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester.

Use or discharge explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.

Violation of this fire prevention order is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. The violator will be responsible for restitution for total suppression and damage costs.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, contact your local BLM office or visit its website.

