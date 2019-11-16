Big Horn Repeats as Class 1A State Champs

Will Pellissier and Carson Bates combined for six touchdowns to lead Big Horn past Cokeville, 55-7, to win the Class 1A State Championship on Saturday in Laramie.

This is the Rams seventh state title in school history and fourth this decade.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Then on the first play of the second quarter. Carson Bates of Big Horn ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown. Bates added a 10-yard TD run just over two minutes later to give the Rams a 14-0 lead. Will Pelissier caught a 37-yard TD pass to make the score 21-0 at halftime.

Big Horn (11-0) struck quickly coming out of the half with 38-yard TD run by Pelissier. That score extended the lead for the Rams, 27-0. Cokeville scored their only points in the third quarter when QB Matt Thomas ran it in from the 1-yard line. Big Horn answered quickly when Pelissier took a 63-yard run to the house on the very next drive making the score 34-7.

The Rams continued their offensive success by adding three more scores in the 4th quarter to close out the game. A 15-yard TD pass from Quinn Mccafferty to Kyler Ostler, a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Bates and a 5-yard run by Jack Walker to seal a 55-7 victory for Big Horn.

Pellissier had 289 all-purpose yards with 232 of those yards on the ground. He had three total TDs, two rushing and one receiving. Bates finished with 150 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ostler added three receptions for 84 yards and a TD.

Big Horn finished the game with 549 yards of total offense. The Rams defense was able to hold the Panthers to 142 yards on offense. Cutler Bradshaw led the way for Big Horn's defense accounting for 10 total tackles, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Cokeville (10-2) was led by Nate Barnes, who contributed 55 rushing yards on offense and 12 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup on defense. Thomas had 9 yards and the TD on the ground.

WyoPreps will have video highlights and interviews in separate stories.