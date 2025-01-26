Big game applications open for 2025–26 hunting season

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications to hunt elk, deer, pronghorn, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and more recently opened in Wyoming.

The deadline to apply for licenses varies based on residency and species:

Nonresident elk: Jan. 31

Resident and nonresident spring turkey: Jan. 31

Resident and nonresident moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat: April 30

Resident and nonresident deer and pronghorn: May 31

Resident elk: May 31

Nonresident elk applicants can modify or withdraw their applications through May 8. Wild bison applications open March 1 and close April 30. Fall turkey, trapping, sandhill crane and Springer pheasant applications open April 1 and close June 2.

Applicants are encouraged to utilize features on the Game and Fish website — including the Hunt Planner and drawing odds — to plan their hunts before applying.