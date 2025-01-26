Big game applications open for 2025–26 hunting season
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications to hunt elk, deer, pronghorn, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and more recently opened in Wyoming.
The deadline to apply for licenses varies based on residency and species:
- Nonresident elk: Jan. 31
- Resident and nonresident spring turkey: Jan. 31
- Resident and nonresident moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat: April 30
- Resident and nonresident deer and pronghorn: May 31
- Resident elk: May 31
Nonresident elk applicants can modify or withdraw their applications through May 8. Wild bison applications open March 1 and close April 30. Fall turkey, trapping, sandhill crane and Springer pheasant applications open April 1 and close June 2.
Applicants are encouraged to utilize features on the Game and Fish website — including the Hunt Planner and drawing odds — to plan their hunts before applying.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.