What Does the One Big Beautiful Bill do for Wyoming?

“Americans elected Republicans to make our country safer, stronger, and more prosperous. This bill does it" said Wyoming Senator and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso in a press release today.

“Every weekend in Wyoming, constituents come up to me to share their priorities for Washington,” said Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. “They’re clear about what they expect: no tax increases, a secure border, elimination of waste and fraud in programs like Medicaid and SNAP, an end to Biden’s green energy scams, and most importantly, restoring America’s fiscal strength. While this bill certainly isn’t perfect, it’s a major step in the right direction that further unlocks Wyoming energy and delivers significant wins for working families across Wyoming. Congratulations, President Trump, we are one step closer to passing these reforms into law.”

Here's what it means, and for Wyomingites specifically:

Makes the 2017 tax cuts permanent to stop a $4 trillion tax hike – saving Wyoming families on average more than $1700 a year in taxes.

10,000 Wyoming workers will benefit from no tax on tips – bill creates a deduction of up to $25,000 for qualified tips for millions of tipped workers like waitresses, barbers, hairstylists, and taxi drivers.

More than 65,000 Wyoming families will benefit from the preserved and expanded child tax credit.

50,000 small businesses in Wyoming will get a tax cut.



Unleashing Wyoming Energy:

Increases Oil & Gas Lease Sales – H.R. 1 includes language requiring the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to hold quarterly oil and gas lease sales in nine western states, including Wyoming.

Increases Coal Leasing – H.R. 1 includes language to revive coal leasing in Wyoming and across America. It also specifically requires the Secretary of the Interior to increase the number of acres available for coal leasing to no less than four million acres.

Repeals EV Credit – H.R. 1 includes language from Senator Barrasso’s Eliminating Lavish Incentives to Electric (ELITE) Vehicles Act that repeals the $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles (EVs), eliminates the tax credit for purchasing used EVs, wipes out the federal investment tax credit for electric vehicle charging stations, and closes the “leasing loophole” that has allowed certain taxpayers and foreign entities to evade restrictions on EV incentives.

Encourages Carbon Capture and Enhanced Oil & Gas Recovery – H.R. 1 includes language from Senator Barrasso’s Enhancing Energy Recovery Act that will create parity under the Section 45Q carbon capture tax credit by giving across-the-board, equal treatment for carbon captured for increased energy production, utilization, and sequestration – including enhanced oil and natural gas recovery.

Cuts the Green New Scam – H.R. 1 includes several provisions that rescind a majority of the Biden administration’s “green new scam” priorities. This includes pausing the Democrat tax on methane emissions for ten years.

Helping Wyoming’s Workforce and Small Businesses:

Small Business Expensing – H.R. 1 includes language from Senator Barrasso’s Growing America’s Small Businesses and Manufacturing Act that will allow small businesses to immediately expense up to $2.5 million in equipment purchases. This will help Wyoming farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and other Main Street businesses expand operations, compete more effectively, and hire additional workers.

Certainty for Wyoming Sugar Producers – H.R. 1 includes language to support and increase certainty for Wyoming’s sugar producers. The bill extends the sugar program through 2031 and increases sugar loan rates and storage rates for both raw cane sugar and refined beet sugar.

Expanding Apprenticeship Opportunities – H.R. 1 establishes the Workforce Pell Grant program to provide aid for students in short-term, high-quality workforce programs. This expansion will help more students afford the skills training necessary for in-demand jobs, including eligible apprenticeship programs.



Strengthening Rural Health Care:



Developing Life-Saving Cures – H.R. 1 includes language from Senator Barrasso’s bipartisan Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New (ORPHAN) Cures Act that will speed up the process for approving new life-saving drugs and treatment options for Americans affected by rare diseases.

Rural Health Care Fund – H.R. 1 creates a Rural Health Transformation Program, giving Wyoming hospitals, clinics, and health centers access to more than $500 million to help ensure high-quality care remains available across our frontier state.

Strengthening Medicaid – H.R. 1 makes important reforms to strengthen Medicaid by cutting waste, fraud and abuse. It ensures taxpayer-funded healthcare does not go to illegal immigrants. It also puts in place work requirements for able-bodied, working-age adults.

Investing and Increasing our National Security:

Securing our Border – H.R. 1 includes increased funding for the border wall and other investments in border security and infrastructure. It also provides funds to hire ICE and CBP agents to deport the largest number of criminal illegal aliens in history.

Modernizing our Nuclear Deterrent – H.R. 1 includes $2.5 billion for the Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Program to replace the Minuteman III missiles – a key priority for F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY.

---

Not everyone's thrilled.

"Beautiful it is not," wrote one critic for the Atlantic. Their biggest complaint is that its a tax cut, meaning the federal government would have less money, in theory.

Critics argue that the bill provides massive tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations while reducing funding for social programs like Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps), negatively affecting low-income and middle-class households.

And, quite obviously, the bill will increase funding for detention and deportation of illegal immigrants.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, speaks about the health care impacts of the Republican budget and policy bill, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2025. US senators have begun weeks of what is expected to be fierce debate over the policy package President Donald Trump hopes will seal his legacy, headlined by tax cuts slated to add up to $3 trillion to the nation's debt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, speaks about the health care impacts of the Republican budget and policy bill, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2025. US senators have begun weeks of what is expected to be fierce debate over the policy package President Donald Trump hopes will seal his legacy, headlined by tax cuts slated to add up to $3 trillion to the nation's debt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) loading...

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities? January 20, 2025 briefing statement from the White House Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM