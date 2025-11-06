November’s full moon was a visual treat and a gentle nudge from nature: take a breath, wrap yourself in a warm blanket, and lean into the rhythm of the changing season. Whether you’re a skywatcher, a romantic, or just someone who loves a good moonrise photo op, the 2025 Beaver Moon was the kind of celestial moment that reminds us to look up.

This time around was a supermoon, meaning it loomed larger and glowed brighter than most full moons, thanks to its close pass to Earth. It began to rise early in the evening looking golden and bold. Some refer to it as a Beaver Moon, referencing a snapshot of nature’s rhythm at the threshold of winter. Much like the Harvest Moon in September or the Wolf Moon in January, the Beaver Moon reminds us how people once synced their lives with the pulse of the natural world. Even today, it carries that cozy, preparatory feeling — the moon that says, “time to settle in.”

In traditional Native American and early Colonial almanacs, November’s full moon marked the time when beavers were most active, shoring up their lodges and storing food for the long winter ahead. It was also the prime season for setting traps before swamps and rivers froze over, ensuring a supply of warm furs for the cold months.

