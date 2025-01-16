Barrasso Remarks on ‘Holding China Accountable,’ and an ‘Unfair Advantage’

Today, in a Senate committee on foreign relations in Washington D.C. Senator John Barrasso made his thoughts about China perfectly clear.

"They're conducting an aggressive campaign, aimed at weakening American leadership and reshaping the global order to serve their own interests. Make no mistake, China is challenging our interests all across various domains – diplomatic, economic, technologic – they're playing the long game, and I think we have to respond with equal resolve and strategy" said Barrasso.

He also asked Senator Rubio, who the President-elect Donald Trump just nominated to be the next Secretary of State, what his approach will be in addressing China and how America can hold international partners accountable.

During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday Rubio called China "the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted."

Barrasso also took aim at China defining itself as a "developing country," when it's the second largest economy in the world.

“I oppose China exploiting its status as a ‘developing nation’ within international organizations. I think it helps them gain an additional unfair advantage in what you described as this unbalanced relationship.

"It clearly has the financial resources and access to capital to meet its own needs, so I think we need to end China's preferential treatment and hold it accountable on the global stage. I mean, we see it in the World Bank. We see it in other locations."