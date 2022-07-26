Barrasso Believes Few Americans Are Prioritizing Climate Change

At Tuesday's Senate Republican leaders news conference, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso talked about how poor President Joe Biden has been in addressing the needs of the country.

Get our free mobile app

Barrasso said he doesn't think there is a climate crisis, but rather there are other issues, such as inflation and immigration, that are more important.

"The president continues to threaten a climate crisis and wants to call for a climate emergency," Barrasso said. "The American people are facing a number of crises right now and it's not the climate, it's inflation, its energy costs, it's the border, it's crime in the cities. The White House is also facing crises of their own. Crisis of competence, crises of credibility. Two-thirds of the American people have told pollsters that they don't believe this administration or this president is focused on the things that they care about."

While Barrasso did not specify where he got that information about two-thirds of Americans, it could be in reference to a YouGov poll in January, which showed that 33% of people thought Biden and Democrats are focusing on issues they care a lot about.

It could also be in reference to a Quinnipiac poll from July 20 which showed that 67% of people think the country is worse off today than it was a year ago.

Barrasso said that very few Americans think climate change is the biggest concern in the country, while he believes the cost of groceries or gas are more important.

"In terms of climate, the New York Times found that only 1% of Americans believe that climate is the number one concern in the country for them," Barrasso said."Only 3% of Democrats find it their prime area of concern. Only 3% of voters under the age of 30 view this as a primary concern. What people are concerned about are paying their bills, being able to fill, afford a full tank of gas, and able to buy a full week's worth of groceries when they go to the store."

Though Barrasso didn't say which poll that was, it was most likely in reference to a New York Times/Siena College poll from the beginning of July that asked what is the "most important problem facing the country today," and climate change was at 1%.

Other polls, such as a Yale climate opinion map from February, showed that 61% think Congress and 52% think the president should do more to address global warming, and 65% of the country is worried about global warming.

For both questions, Wyoming was at the bottom of the list for those questions, at 44%, 37%, and 52% respectively for those three questions respectively.

A Gallup poll from February showed that 80% of Americans think that climate change is either critical or important as a "possible threat to the vital interests of the United States in the next 10 years."

Barrasso said that there are going to be energy shortages this summer

"The majority of the country is going to face brownouts or blackouts from an energy shortage this summer," Barrasso said. "Gasoline is still $2 a gallon higher now than it was the day Joe Biden took office. And for people that have electric vehicles, they're being told in certain locations to not plug in their electric vehicles in a number of hours each day because that's likely to cause a brownout. We have a crisis in this country and it's not the climate it's an energy crisis. People know what they want, they want American energy that is reliable, available, and affordable. It's not what the administration wants...We need to unleash American energy as Joe Biden continues this misguided obsession with climate."

A report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation in May showed that most of the western half of the country and some parts of Canada are at an elevated risk of energy shortfalls, and a smaller area is at high risk, due in part to higher drought conditions.

While Barrasso didn't say where people are being asked to avoid charging electric cars, it could be in reference to California last year asking residents to avoid charging their vehicles during peak usage times.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming