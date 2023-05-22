BY DREW COSTLEY AP Science Writer --

The Biden administration is announcing an investment of $251 million in carbon capture and storage projects in seven states

The aim is to reduce pollution that drives climate change.

The announcement comes a week after the Environmental Protection Agency released new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that could force them to deploy carbon capture and storage to decrease emissions.

Though the EPA has said carbon capture has been “adequately demonstrated” to control pollution, some still question whether the technology can work at scale, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

Read more here.