The Story Behind Juneteenth and How it Became a Federal Holiday

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Opal Lee (2nd L), the activist known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, watch as US President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP) -- Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

It was the day when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas, and announced their liberation.

It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.

