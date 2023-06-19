The Story Behind Juneteenth and How it Became a Federal Holiday

(AP) -- Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

It was the day when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas, and announced their liberation.

It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.

