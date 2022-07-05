Bailey Hofland of Sundance Signs with Dickinson St. for Track

Sundance super athlete Bailey Hofland will be headed to Dickinson State to continue her track and field career. Hofland took 2nd place at the 2022 2A State Outdoor Meet back in May in the discus with a toss of 116 feet 5 inches. She also took 2nd at the 202 State Meet in that event at 106-8. Hofland took 4th in the 2A shot this past season with a throw of 32 feet, 10 and a half inches and in 2021, she placed 5th at state going 32-3.

Hofland was also an all-state selection in 2A basketball as she averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds per game. At 5-10, she was also a middle hitter and middle blocker for the Sundance volleyball team that placed 2nd at the 2021 State Tournament.

Dickinson State is an NAIA school that competes in the North Star Conference.

