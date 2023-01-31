Cody’s Grayson Beaudrie Signs with Dickinson St. for Wrestling

Cody's Grayson Beaudrie will continue his wrestling career at the college level as he will join the Dickinson State program in North Dakota. Beaudrie won the 3A 182-pound state championship a year ago with a record of 38-7. This season, he has been limited due to injuries. In fact, he tore his ACL in football this past season and still played in the Bronc's final 2 games of the season. In his sophomore season in wrestling, Beaudrie took 4th at the 3A state tournament at 170 pounds with a mark of 18-11. As a freshman, he placed 5th at state at 170 going 22-11.

Beaudrie also excelled on the football field as he was a 3A all-state selection as a linebacker. He was in on 46.5 tackles, with 8 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. On offense, he carried the ball for the Broncs 41 times for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dickinson State is an NAIA school with a long history of recruiting Wyoming High School athletes.

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals