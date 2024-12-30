Average Wyoming Gas Prices up Two Cents a Gallon in the Last Week, Averaging $2.85/G

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.473 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.27/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.42/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.27/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.42/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today. The national average is down 4.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"After a few weeks of rising gas prices, the national average has reversed course, declining as we close out 2024," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"2024 will mark the second consecutive year of a decline in the national average. Tomorrow, GasBuddy will release the 2025 Fuel Price Outlook, offering insights into what motorists can expect in the year ahead. In the week ahead, we’ll likely see gas prices fall in some states, while the Great Lakes region may experience another price cycle. Overall, I expect the national average to remain mostly stable."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

December 30, 2023: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

December 30, 2022: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

December 30, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 30, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

December 30, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 30, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 30, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

December 30, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

December 30, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 30, 2014: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.79/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Ogden- $2.97/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Billings- $2.69/g, unchanged from last week's $2.69/g.

Safe Winter Driving in Wyoming “Crashes spike in winter months when driving conditions become more challenging. Staying safe on the roads in winter weather requires extra caution and careful driving" notes WYDOT. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media