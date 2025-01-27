Average Wyoming Gas Prices Jump Seven Cents a Gallon Higher in the Last Month

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.47/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today.

The national average price of diesel has increased 4.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.650 per gallon.

"Oil prices have declined over the last week following President Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum, where he urged Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices by restoring production. The downturn in oil has caused gas prices to stabilize for the time being, with crude now more than $5 per barrel below where it was a couple of weeks ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"As we approach the February 1 deadline for potential U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico— key sources of crude oil imports— we'll be monitoring for any potential impact, including the possibility of retaliatory tariffs. For now, I remain hopeful that tariffs won't materialize, and gas prices could stay relatively stable over the next few weeks, at least until the seasonal rise in prices begins in mid-to-late February."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 27, 2024: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

January 27, 2023: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

January 27, 2022: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

January 27, 2021: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

January 27, 2020: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

January 27, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 27, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

January 27, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 27, 2016: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 27, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.82/g, up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Ogden- $2.92/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93/g.

Billings- $2.89/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.

Wagon Wheel in Mills Keeps Rolling Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media