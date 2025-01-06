Average Gas Prices in Wyoming Drop Three Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.27/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.42/g.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.488 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today.

The national average is up 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Oil prices have surged to nearly $74 per barrel, the highest level in months, driven by optimism that China's recent economic policy shifts could boost oil demand, resulting in one of the largest weekly climbs in U.S. gas prices in months," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the national average dipped below $3 per gallon for a few days in recent weeks, those days are likely behind us. GasBuddy's 2025 Fuel Outlook, released last week, forecasts continued slight increases at the pump in the weeks ahead, before the larger seasonal spike begins in mid-to-late February and lasts through spring."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 6, 2024: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

January 6, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 6, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 6, 2021: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 6, 2020: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 6, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

January 6, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 6, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 6, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

January 6, 2015: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.81/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Ogden- $3.00/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Billings- $2.72/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.