Average Gallon of Gas in Wyoming Remains Below $3 for Another Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is down 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 29.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.629 per gallon.

"Gasoline prices in the U.S. have edged slightly lower over the past week, even as geopolitical tensions intensify, with the Trump administration promising tariffs that could not only create economic uncertainty but also impact what some motorists pay at the pump in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Given the volatility surrounding the tariff situation, forecasting fuel prices remains challenging, as uncertainty lingers over the timing and scope of these tariffs, which the Trump administration has suggested will soon take effect. This comes on top of ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and discussions of a potential deal to end the war. While OPEC has signaled its intent to stabilize the market, policy decisions from the White House could introduce further uncertainty, making it difficult to predict where prices will head next. However, nearly every year sees a seasonal spring increase, which could eventually push prices higher ahead of summer."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:



March 3, 2024: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 3, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

March 3, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

March 3, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

March 3, 2020: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 3, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 3, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 3, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 3, 2016: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

March 3, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.85/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

Ogden- $2.96/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/g.

Billings- $3.09/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

