Authorities Identify Casper Woman Killed in Thursday Crash

The Natrona County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on Outer Drive a day earlier.

Sara Lynn Lambrix, 36, was named as the only person killed in the crash.

On Thursday, Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd told K2 Radio News that no other injuries were reported.

The accident occurred Thursday morning on Wyoming Boulevard between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road. That stretch of highway was closed for an extended period following the wreck as police investigated.

Further details of the crash itself have not been released.