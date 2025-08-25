This morning, Spotted Horse Bar and Grill in Arvada has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. This comes as a part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express, which awards 50 restaurants across the United States and its territories with $50,000 each.

Now in its fifth year, the program now has reached 180 historic small restaurants and granted more than $8 million to cultural and culinary landmarks in every U.S. state, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This grant money help restaurants upgrade and grow their businesses by making exterior public-facing improvements to their historic buildings, focusing on elements such as murals, awnings, lighting, signage upgrades, painting or cleaning of facades, or the creation of outdoor seating areas. Up to $10,000 of each grant may also be used for unrestricted uses such as general operating expenses.

Spotted Horse Bar & Grill, Facebook Spotted Horse Bar & Grill, Facebook loading...

"Cozy little bar in the middle of nowhere" self-description from the Spotted Horse Bar & Grill.

The Spotted Horse Bar and Grill is a special place that captures the spirit of the West and American culture, nestled in the heart of Wyoming along Highway 14. Considered a "hidden gem" in the tiny town of Arvada—population 33—along the Powder River.

“These restaurants demonstrate the power that places hold. For generations, neighbors have gathered here, shared stories, made new connections, and enjoyed regional cuisine that often reflects our nation’s global roots,” said Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “We’re grateful and proud to join with American Express to help ensure that these meaningful places thrive and continue to serve as vibrant, welcoming spaces for years to come.”

“What started as a pandemic response has grown into a movement to uplift the historic restaurants that shape our neighborhoods and connect generations through food,” said Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. “Our 2025 grantees reflect the deep-rooted food traditions that define American communities, and we hope these grants spark ripple effects that sustain them in the future.”

2025 BACKING HISTORIC SMALL RESTAURANTS GRANTEES (alphabetical):

Al's Restaurant, St. Louis, MO

Anita Street Market, Tucson, AZ

Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, SC

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Milwaukee, WI

Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville, PA

Bluenose Gopher Public House, Granite Falls, MN

Casa Adela Restaurant, New York, NY

Casales Halfway Club, Reno, NV

Community Grocery, Woodville, MS

Corner Kitchen, Asheville, NC

Corner Station Deli, Fairview, UT

Drew’s Place Restaurant and Catering, Fort Worth, TX

Dupuy's Seafood and Steak, Abbeville, LA

El Paseo Inn, Los Angeles, CA

Florence’s Restaurant, Oklahoma City, OK

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats, Alexandria, VA

Haring's Noank, Noank, CT

Hillsboro General Store Cafe', Hillsboro, NM

Ike’s Chili, Tulsa, OK

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

Later Alligator, Wheeling, WV

Lavalettes at Hotel 1829, St. Thomas, VI

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, Louisville, KY

Lorene's Fish House, St. Petersburg, FL

Manory’s Restaurant, Troy, NY

Mee Heng Low Noodle House, San Luis Obispo, CA

New Delhi Restaurant, San Francisco, CA

One Shot Charlies, Harrison, ID

Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge, Brookings, SD

Poppy Cafe & Market, Burlington, VT

Qusqo Bistro & Gallery, Los Angeles, CA

Restaurant Barrachina, San Juan, PR

Reynolds Tavern and 1747 Pub, Annapolis, MD

Snappers Key Largo, Key Largo, FL

South Side Soda Shop, Goshen, IN

Spotted Horse Bar and Grill, Arvada, WY

Svea, Chicago, IL

The Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WA

The Barn - Route 66, Newberry Springs, CA

The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley, MA

The Famous Chicken Hut, Durham, NC

The Florentine Hotel, Germantown, OH

The Rock Cafe, Stroud, OK

The Summit Diner, Summit, NJ

The Trolley Stop Restaurant, Ellicott City, MD

The Vasquez 1935, Uvalde, TX

The Wandering Goose, Tokeland, WA

Vault & Cellar, Middletown, VA

Wok Wok Southeast Asian Kitchen, New York, NY

Zadie's Market, Marshall, NC

Diviest Bars in Wyoming with Hilarious Yelp Reviews to Boot How many of these bars have you whet your whistle in?