Arizona Man Killed in Head-On Car Crash Near Cody

77-year-old Craig Johnson is dead after a fatal head-on car crash near Cody on August 17 at 1:55 a.m.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists Johnson as an Arizona resident.

A preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram was traveling southeast on WY 120 when the vehicle drifted across the centerline, resulting in an offset, head-on crash with a Mazda CX-5. The Dodge came to rest in the roadway and the Mazda tripped and rolled one and a half times.

The summary notes another person was injured in the crash but did not say to what extent. WHP lists driver fatigue as a possible contributing factor. Johnson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

He is the 61st person to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year compared to 94 at the same time last year.

