Gasoline Prices In Wyoming Inch Upward, National Average Sees Decline

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 56.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The lowest gas price in Natrona County was $2.95/g yesterday at the Exxon on 1968 East Yellowstone Highway.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.69 per gallon- the lowest level in 940 days.

"Gasoline and diesel prices continue to trail off across much of the country as summer demand fades away. Lower demand in other oil-consuming nations is also helping to lead the downward pressure on pump prices as we approach Labor Day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With little new action in the Middle East to rile up prices and Hurricane Ernesto remaining far out at sea, it looks like the downward trend could continue into the week ahead. As more schools begin to resume, gasoline demand will likely continue to ease. With the transition to winter gasoline less than a month away for the majority of the nation, gas prices will soon begin their seasonal cooling off— just as temperatures soon will as well."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 19, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 19, 2022: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)

August 19, 2021: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 19, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 19, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 19, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 19, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 19, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

August 19, 2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 19, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.32/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

Ogden- $3.58/g, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.

Billings- $3.39/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.