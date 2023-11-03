Are You Ready for Wyoming’s Giant Annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Ford?

Craft fairs are quintessential to the holiday spirit. Buying local, unique gifts for loved ones is the best.

Shop handcrafted products at the Community Recreation Craft Center, Wyoming’s largest craft fair, Nov. 10 and 11 at the Ford Wyoming Center with more than 200 booths and 150 vendors from surrounding communities and states.

Event Details

Date: Friday, Nov. 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov.11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Ford Wyoming Center

Tickets are available at the door for $3 per person and are valid for both days of the event.

Children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the Casper Recreation Center, located at 1801 East Fourth Street.

Proceeds from the craft fair benefit the Community Recreation Foundation's scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to youth and senior citizens to participate in recreation opportunities and enjoy free special events within the community.

Fall Craft Fair at Sunset Shopping Center Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media