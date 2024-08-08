Arapahoe Man Gets 9 Years in Prison for Horrifying Child Abuse Conviction

A 36-year-old Arapahoe man was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $33,000 in medical expenses for the vicitm.

Court records show that the judge increased the sentence from the advisory guideline, which would've imprisoned Truman Sitting Eagle for just over seven years maximum, based on Truman's criminal history, the severity of the abuse, and the impact of the abuse on the victim as well as the five other children in the home.

According to statements provided at the hearing, Truman and his wife, Kandace Sitting Eagle, abused their child for months beginning in at least October and lasting until December 12, 2023 when an Arapahoe school resource officer conducted a welfare check on a 13-year-old student that had not been to school in over a month.

He eventually found the child in a crawl space under the trailer where the parents, Kandace and Truman Sitting Eagle, were hiding the child. Truman had repeatedly lied to the resource officer and Wind River Police Department regarding the whereabouts and welfare of the child.

The child suffered weeks of physical beatings with a metal rod and other instruments, isolation, starvation, and psychological abuse at the hands of Truman and his wife Kandace Sitting Eagle.

Kandace Sitting Eagle was convicted by a federal jury on June 13 after a four-day trial. Her sentencing is set for August 29, and she faces no less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors in that case.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media