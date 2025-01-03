Applications now open for United Way grant

CASPER, Wyo. — United Way of Natrona County has announced that its 2025 online grant application is now available.

That’s according to a release from the organization, which stated that it is now accepting requests for proposals to receive potential funding.

“The 2025 United Way Workplace Campaign continues to grow despite the economic downturn and inflation that continue to affect us all,” the release states. “This level of support from both individuals and company matches will allow for the distribution of funds to qualifying nonprofits in 2025. We are grateful to this community for supporting our 36 partner agencies (nonprofits).”

The release states that eligible 501(c)(3) organizations in Natrona County from areas focused on basic needs, health and wellness and youth development are encouraged to apply.

“The wonderful people and organizations in Natrona County are the direct source of our funding to give back to 36 nonprofits in Natrona County,” said Nikki Hawley, CEO of United Way of Natrona County. “The commitment of these amazing people and organizations is evident in their continued support of United Way for over 69 years. Donations enable us to fulfill our mission of ‘uniting our community to drive positive change.'”

According to the release, the United Way Community Investment Committee includes volunteers from the community, United Way board members and staff. The committee will facilitate decisions regarding the approval of applications, as well as the specific distribution of funds.

The United Way grant is now available, and applications can be submitted on the United Way website. Applications are open now through Jan. 31.

