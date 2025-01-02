Casper had 3rd warmest December on record, reflecting statewide trend

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s been a warm and dry winter in the Cowboy State.

Temperatures in Wyoming this past December were 10–20 degrees above normal at times, according to a climate summery published by the National Weather Service in Riverton on Thursday.

“Precipitation, mainly snow, was confined to areas west of the divide for the most part,” the NWS in Riverton said. A cold front on the 30th did bring snowfall and significantly colder temperatures, though.

The state also experienced significant winds on occasion, particularly in the usual wind-prone areas. Some days had widespread gusts in the 60–70 mph range, according to the NWS in Riverton.

During last month, Casper saw a temperature average that was 8.6 degrees above normal, with only 26% of normal precipitation.

Other areas of the state were warmer yet, with Greybull seeing its warmest December on record at 9.7 degrees above average, and Buffalo, Worland and Riverton seeing their second warmest December.

Much of Wyoming is considered to be in drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

There are 21 primary counties with USDA Drought Disaster Designations, according to the USDA Farm Service Agency. Natrona County is listed as a severe drought region, according to its map.

