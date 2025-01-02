Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality deputy director announces retirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After many years of service to the state of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality Deputy Director Alan Edwards has announced his retirement, effective Jan. 10.

Edwards served within the WDEQ as deputy director and administrator of various departments, including administrator of the abandoned mine land division from 2010 through 2020 and industrial siting division administrator from 2022 to 2023.

Over his last year and a half at the WDEQ, Edwards was the deputy director providing day-to-day assistance to the agency’s director and coordinating agency-wide activities.

“Alan has been an invaluable part of the WDEQ,” Director Todd Parfitt said in a news release. “His institutional and professional knowledge of the agency, the state, and his ability to work with stakeholders was a tremendous benefit to the WDEQ and Wyoming.”

Prior to working at the WDEQ, Edwards was a member of the state Planning Office for Gov. Mike Sullivan. Counting his work there and his work at WDEQ, Edwards served the state of Wyoming in various administrative capacities for about 22 years.

Edwards began his rich career in energy and the environment after receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering and geology.

Among his various roles, he was appointed and worked with the U.S. Department of Energy as the principal deputy assistant secretary for fossil energy. For several years he worked with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association developing new cooperative businesses nationwide. After his tenure with the association, he went on to be a senior vice president for several years for the Basin Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative. As an engineer he also provided professional engineering services to two separate regional and national engineering firms.

Edwards has seen a great deal since starting with the WDEQ in 1982 and notes, “It is interesting to look back on the changes since first starting with the WDEQ.”

Although he feels it is time for new ideas and fresh perspectives to support the WDEQ and the director, he is grateful for all that he has experienced.

“My time with the state and WDEQ has been personally very rewarding. I have been afforded the opportunity to work with some great people both inside state government, in the state and on a regional and national level,” Edwards said.

“It is rare to have this depth of knowledge and experience working for you,” Parfitt said. We’ll miss his incredible leadership and extensive knowledge of the agency’s work, government, and the environment, but we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Frontier Rally Hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance July 2024 Gallery Credit: Photos by Kim Fedore, TSM