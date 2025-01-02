From Seed To Shade: Branch Across Casper Initiative Promotes Tree Enhancement

The City of Casper is now taking applications for the Branch Across Casper Initiative, a community program dedicated to enhancing the city’s tree canopy in designated disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Applications are open from January 2 through January 23 and property owners are encouraged to participate.

To kick off the program, an Open House will be held:

Date: January 16, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: North Casper Clubhouse

The event will allow property owners to learn about the grant and apply for tree planting, pruning, or removal services. Property owners can choose from 11 tree species, suited for large areas, boulevards, medium spaces, and under powerlines. With approximately 83,000 trees covering only 3.64% of Casper, the Branch Across Casper Initiative aims to make a lasting impact by:

Removing up to 300 high-risk trees

Improving maintenance for existing trees

Planting and maintaining up to 1,300 new trees

Educating residents on tree care through community events

The initiative, which will continue through the fall of 2028, focuses on creating healthier and greener neighborhoods while enhancing community engagement.

“Trees give so much back to our neighborhoods – from improving air quality and providing shade to boosting property values and fostering a sense of community,” said Katy Hallock, Parks Supervisor for the City of Casper’s Urban Forestry/Weed & Pest division. “By participating in this program, property owners have the chance to be stewards for their community and help create a more sustainable and vibrant future for Casper.”

To determine if your property is eligible, use the Branch Across Casper Program Area Lookup Tool available at CasperWy.gov.