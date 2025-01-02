Casper Area Chamber of Commerce hosting National Civics Bee Competition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it is partnering with the Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the 2025 National Civics Bee.

That’s according to a release from the Chamber, which states that the Civics Bee is a competition designed to inspire middle school students to engage with civics and deepen their knowledge of American democracy.

According to the release, middle school students in sixth through eighth grades who attend public, private or home schools in Natrona County are encouraged to join the competition.

In the first round of the competition, students are required to write an essay that demonstrates their knowledge of civics. Essays are due by Feb. 4, 2025.

Following the essay round, judges will select the top 20 students, who will then move on to a live, in-person competition in spring 2025. This will include two rounds of civics questions as well as a “dynamic” question-and-answer session.

The first-place winner of the competition will receive a $500 prize, with second- and third-place winners also winning a cash prize. Additionally, every participant in the event will be allowed to keep the tablet they used during the competition — “an awesome keepsake and tool to support their continued learning,” the release states.

The top local winners will move on to state finals, and the state champion will earn a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete for national prizes worth over $50,000.

“We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Natrona County,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, President & CEO of the Chamber. “The National Civics Bee® is a great way to inspire youth to become informed, engaged citizens and invest in their future leadership. In November, a 6th grade student from Alaska won the National Civics Bee competition in Washington D.C., and a $100,000 contribution to her 529 education fund. This is truly a life-changing opportunity for our middle school students.”

Students in grades six, seven and eight are eligible to participate.

For more information and to register, visit the National Civics Bee website.

