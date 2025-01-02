Wyoming’s first Chancery Court Judge sworn in during Casper ceremony

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming now has its first-ever Chancery Court judge after a brief swearing-in ceremony on Thursday morning at the Thyra Thomson State Office Building in Casper.

Chancery Judge Benjamin Burningham was sworn in by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox in front of politicians, supporters and family members. Burningham was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon in November to serve as the court’s judge. Wyoming’s Chancery Court was created with legislation in 2019 that was later signed into law by the governor. Before Burningham’s appointment, the court’s duties were handled by rotating district court judges.

A Chancery Court is intended to specifically handle business disputes in a fast, fair and cost-effective process. Supporters of such courts say they help attract new businesses to the state.

Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox swears in new Chancery Court Judge Benjamin Burningham during a ceremony on Jan. 2, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

The new courtroom on the third floor of the Thyra Thomson State Office Building was specifically designed for the Chancery Court.

“We have this beautiful courtroom set up and have gotten a lot of filings, I think 47 this year,” said Chief Justice Fox in her opening remarks, “so each year the number of filings has increased as word spreads about the business court in Wyoming.”

“Now with the installation of a brilliant new Chancery Court judge, it’s really poised to take off,” she continued.

Judge Burningham called the appointment a milestone in his life.

Rep. Art Washut, center, talks with Chief Justice Kate Fox and Chancery Judge Benjamin Burningham after a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

“I think chancery courts and modern business courts play an important role in making state marketplaces more competitive by offering a time- and cost-effective forum for resolving disputes,” said Judge Burningham in an interview after the ceremony. “So the opportunity to contribute to this historic effort of standing up the chancery court and contributing to the judicial system and the state marketplace was very appealing to me.”

The Delaware Chancery Court is considered the gold standard, according to Burningham, and something he believes Wyoming’s court could replicate. “This will only help the state in its efforts to bolster its marketplace,” he said.

Before his appointment to the Chancery Court, Judge Burningham served as chief legal officer for the Wyoming Judicial Branch.

“I joined the branch in 2021,” he said. “Previous to that, I was serving as Chief of the Consumer Protection Antitrust Unit in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, and before that I worked in private practice in Washington D.C., working on securities fraud litigation.”