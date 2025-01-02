FREE Construction Core Training for Casper Single Moms

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming is offering free Construction Core training for single moms starting soon.

Participants will gain job skills to launch a new career that offers higher pay and benefits. Training will include an introduction to construction skills and tools, safety, materials handling, construction drawings and more.

Climb’s team is here to support women every step of the way to complete the training successfully, with connections to resources for housing, childcare assistance and more.

Interested moms are encouraged to attend an info meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at Climb’s Casper office, 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Childcare is not provided, so please plan accordingly.

If you have questions or want to learn more, please call or text Briana at 307-309-5545, message Climb on Facebook or visit ClimbWyoming.org.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.



PAID FOR BY CLIMB WYOMING

