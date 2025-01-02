Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/25/24–12/31/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 25 through Dec. 31. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Wyatt Jon Yapoujian and Elizabeth Anne Earl

Tanner Allen Riedel and Angela Suzanne Jones

Marc Ward Chapman and Leslie Marie Walsh

Talon Jace Kenneth Mayer and Haley Jane Stack

James Robert Brandt and Darbie Rae Paulson

Joshua Allen McGlade and Paige Bloom Stevenson-Hosey

Steven Michael Lindbloom and Lisa Michelle Lee Waits

Derek Allen Connolly and Amanda Michelle Robertson

Fletcher Daniel Parrish and Shaelea Raye Milliron

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.