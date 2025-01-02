Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/25/24–12/31/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 25 through Dec. 31. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Wyatt Jon Yapoujian and Elizabeth Anne Earl
- Tanner Allen Riedel and Angela Suzanne Jones
- Marc Ward Chapman and Leslie Marie Walsh
- Talon Jace Kenneth Mayer and Haley Jane Stack
- James Robert Brandt and Darbie Rae Paulson
- Joshua Allen McGlade and Paige Bloom Stevenson-Hosey
- Steven Michael Lindbloom and Lisa Michelle Lee Waits
- Derek Allen Connolly and Amanda Michelle Robertson
- Fletcher Daniel Parrish and Shaelea Raye Milliron
