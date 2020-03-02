Apple to Pay up to $500M Over Battery-Related Phone Slowdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve batteries.

The company will pay eligible iPhone owners $25 each. But that amount could be reduced if too many people file claims.

The case stems from admissions in 2017 that Apple was slowing down older iPhones to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Plaintiffs in the case claimed that they spent hundreds of dollars buying new phones, rather than just replacing the batteries, because Apple didn't reveal the cause of the problem.

A judge still needs to approve the settlement.