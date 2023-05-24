Casper Man Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A Casper man was charged with hitting a pregnant woman who is due in two weeks, a judge said during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

Lucas Nelson, 42, faces one count of aggravated assault by "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a woman whom he knows is pregnant," Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier said, citing the Wyoming statute.

Conviction of aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, Collier said.

Nelson was arrested over the weekend.

He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.

Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves said his initial bond was set at $50,000.

Nelson protested, explaining the situation, but Collier reminded him to not discuss the facts of the case.

He said his girlfriend had not been able to work, he would like to support another member of the family, and no one would be working to support that person if he could not get out on bond.

Neves said Nelson had been previously convicted of domestic assault.

Collier set his bond at $30,000, cash or surety.

She also ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Nelson responded, saying, "I'm begging you, your honor."

Collier cut him off, saying, "That is the order of the court. It's highly appropriate for this kind of case."

Because the charge is a felony, Nelson will have a preliminary hearing -- in 10 days if he does not bond out and 20 days if he does -- during which the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that he probably was the one who committed it. If a circuit court judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

