Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release.

The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention Center and the Juvenile Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

If you try to contact the numbers for one of the above and cannot connect, hang up, wait 15 minutes and try again.

Call 911 for the Casper Public Safety Communications Center if you are having an emergency.

The numbers for the above offices are:

Sheriff's Office -- (307) 235-9282.

Natrona County Detention Center -- 235-9524.

Juvenile Detention Center -- 235-9234.

The Sheriff's Office thanks you for your patience.

2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season The Holiday Square was luminescent, illuminated by both the lights of the Christmas trees and the light inside everybody's eyes who happened to be there.