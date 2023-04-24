Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ Most Popular Host, Out at Network

Tucker Carlson, Fox News&#8217; Most Popular Host, Out at Network

Tucker Carlson. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release Monday that the popular and controversial prime-time host's last program aired on Friday.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016.

He’s also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

