Trial Set for Man Accused of Raping Multiple Victims in Natrona County

Earlier this year the Natrona County Sheriffs Office asked for the public's help locating 22-year-old Elijiah Dobbins.

He surrendered himself in North Dakota and was extradited back to Wyoming and arraigned in Natrona County District Court on Friday morning.

Dobbins heard 10 charges from Judge Joshua Eames:

1st Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 5-50 years in prison. 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison. 1st Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 5-50 years in prison. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison Strangulation of a Household Member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison Aggravated Assault and Battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison Unlawful Contact, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison Unlawful Contact, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison Sexual Battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison House Party, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison

The affidavit supporting the investigation indicates the allegations stem from a house party on last Halloween.

On November 1st, police were notified of a sexual assault on two women, one of which was a minor. Another young woman, by accounts, was choked unconscious.

In a series of interviews, the victims told police they consumed liquor at the party and began to feel the effects soonafter-- one "had two shots and immediately did not feel right." Others recall blacking out. One victim "had to be transported to the emergency room, due to her level of intoxication, and being unresponsive."

Another explained that after taking the first shot she "felt like she had taken five shots at once" and "felt super drunk even thought [sic] she was not. She felt she could not walk, and was stumbling."

The alleged victims corroborated that, during the course of the evening, Dobbins raped them one-by-one.

The affidavit says that videos were supplied to investigators from the night of the party.

One is about three seconds long and shows someone on the floor with Dobbins kneeling over them. At the end of the video, Dobbins appears to be holding the person's shirt at, or around their throat -- ultimately the video ends with the person lying motionless on the floor.

Dobbins will have a trial on July 17 to determine if the defendant is guilty or not guilty of the charges.

