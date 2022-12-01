Congress Votes to Avert Rail Strike Amid Dire Warnings

By KEVIN FREKING and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert a freight rail strike in the United States is headed to President Joe Biden's desk.

A bill to avoid the strike won final approval Thursday, clearing the Senate in a bipartisan vote.

The bill will bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September.

That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike.

The Senate vote was 80-15 and came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement.

Biden has vowed to sign it quickly.

