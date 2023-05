Glenrock police department along with Best Buy Geek Squad is hosting an event at the Glenrock senior center on May 9th, at 12:30 p.m.

Geek Squad will be teaching senior citizens how to use their electronic devices and answer any questions they may have about their phones, PCs etc...

This is event is part of Glenrock PDs monthly program at the Senior Center to help seniors avoid being scammed.

